Free Webinar | August 31: How to Listen & Lead with Purpose

By Entrepreneur Insider
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the next episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur's Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar speaks to CEO Tim Cadogan of GoFundMe -- the world’s largest online fundraising site. As the internet's take action button, "Start a GoFundMe" is part of the everyday lexicon with a donation made every second. Empowering people to give and receive help for important needs and dreams, the GoFundMe community has raised over $15 billion from more than 200 million donations from 190 countries. Founded in 2010 and based in Redwood City, Calif., the company is often at the center of giving for natural disasters and humanitarian crises. During the racial equality movement and COVID-19 crisis of 2020, users turned to GoFundMe to help pay for everything from rent to funeral services. This webinar will delve into the rise of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies of 2021 and Cadogan's most valuable leadership lessons, including:

#Pepperdine University#Stanford University#Free Webinar#The Gofundme Community#Yahoo#Overture#Mckinsey#Mphil#Oxford University#Comparably#Docstoc Lrb#Intuit#La Business Journal
