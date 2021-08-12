Cancel
Mcdonald County, MO

McDonald County Library completes summer reading program

Cover picture for the articlePINEVILLE, Mo. -- The McDonald County Library at Pineville held a closing event for its summer reading program on July 29. Library Director Hazel Sheets said the program had more than 400 participants with more than 200 completing reading logs, and each person received a prize. Each person who completed a reading log was entered in a grand prize drawing. She said there were grand prizes for children, teens and adults at both Pineville and Southwest City. Some prize examples are a children's tablet, a kayak and a five-piece patio set.

