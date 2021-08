Ball met bat and it was quiet in Nationals Park, as if, at once, a crowd of more than 16,000 swallowed its breath. The flight of this specific hit — in the top of the first inning, on a cool Monday night in August, in a season the Nationals punted away at the trade deadline — would decide nothing aside from a single at-bat. But the difference between a home run and a warning-track flyout was enormous, considering the pitcher on the mound and batter at the plate.