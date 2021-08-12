Some of your favourite movies are screening for free in Trafalgar Square

Late in 1927, Noël Coward was so upset that he made plans to leave the country. After a run of golden successes, the twenty-nine-year-old writer had just suffered two humiliating flops, the last of which was Sirocco, a play he had originally written in New York in 1921. The opening night at the Daly’s Theatre was nothing less than a catastrophe. The trouble started during the initial love scene between Ivor Novello, perhaps a little camp for the Italian ladies’ man he was meant to be playing, and a beautiful but inexperienced Canadian actress called Frances ‘Bunny’ Doble. Noël once said of Novello, ‘The two most beautiful things in the world are Ivor’s profile and my mind.’ But when Novello and Doble started kissing, however, there was no chemistry at all, and the audience began to make loud sucking sounds. When the couple started to roll on the floor together, supposedly in the throes of passion, the gallery broke into fits of laughter…
