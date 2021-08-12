Cancel
Atlanta, GA

APD searching for ‘person of interest’ in sexual assault at Buckhead apartment

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a sexual assault that happened at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Police said the attack happened on the morning of July 28 at the MAA Brookwood apartments on 40 Peachtree Valley Road.

Authorities released a photo of a man they want to speak to about the attack.

If you recognize this person in the attached BOLO, please contact Investigator Ronald Stoddard with the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-2521 or via email at rcstoddard@atlantaga.gov.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
