UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Wendy's (WEN) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) from In ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes initiates coverage on Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksinvesting.com

Evercore ISI Stick to Their Buy Rating for T Rowe Price

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Buy rating on T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) on Friday, setting a price target of $223, which is approximately 3.79% above the present share price of $214.85. Schorr expects T Rowe Price to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50 for the third quarter...
RetailStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades The Honest Co. (HNST) to Buy

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet upgraded The Honest Co. (NASDAQ: HNST) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "Honest reported disappointing 2Q results that sent the stock tumbling as sales growth of 3.1% in the quarter missed consensus of 10.2%. In addition, management reset expectations for FY21 related to household & wellness category growth, digital vs retail channel dynamics, and gross margins in 2H only three months after the company's public debut in May. While we think the market will assign a higher degree of risk to HNST shares, we are raising our rating to BUY from NEUTRAL given the significant pullback last Friday that suggests, in our view, an unbalanced risk-reward now embedded in the valuation. We are changing our EPS estimates in FY21 / FY22 / FY23 to -$0.22 / -$0.04 / $0.04 (prev -$0.13 / -$0.01 / $0.07) and reinstating our price target at $14."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Buy

Citi analyst George Choi upgraded Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $120.00. The analyst comments "Wynn Resorts surprised us with stronger-than-expected recovery in LV non-gaming revenues in 2Q21. We are also positive on its effective cost control in the US and the sequential improvement in Macau (thanks to its increasing dedication to the Premium Mass segment). We think Wynn is also unlocking significant value for investors via the recently announced Wynn Interactive merger with Austerlitz. In our opinion, the recent Macau-related sell down is overdone. As we believe the stock is now trading at a fair FY22E EV/EBITDA multiple of ~10.4x (largely par to historical average), we upgrade Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Buy. We update our model and keep our TP unchanged at US$120."
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Buy

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Vincent Lovaglio upgraded Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Buy

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull upgraded Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $85.00 (from $82.00). The analyst comments "Our recently published note (PLNT: Could Franchisees Squeeze Out More Development Reps Than Expected?) argued that franchisees were recovering financially and would likely open more units in 2022/2023 than current Street estimates. Since that report, we evaluated various data sources to determine how many gyms that domestic franchisees have opened year-to-date. As of last week, we estimate Planet Fitness is operating roughly 2,185-2,195 locations (globally), which compares to the Street mean estimate of 2,166 locations for 2Q and 2,188 locations for 3Q. Based on this new data, we believe higher-than-expected unit openings could be a catalyst for shares, so we upgrade PLNT to Buy."
EconomyStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades CarGurus Inc. (CARG) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Chris Pierce upgraded CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiates coverage on AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) to Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Upgrades Array Technologies (ARRY) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Upgrades Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee upgraded Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft upgraded ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) from Sell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Upgrades Roku Inc. (ROKU) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler upgraded Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades XPO Logistics (XPO) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger upgraded XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

