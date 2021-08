“Our Facebook, who art on the Internet, followed be thy pages . . . “ Facebook prayers are a thing now, right?. Don’t worry: this isn’t a screed on the devilish dangers of social media. It’s too easy to locate trouble and place blame in structures and technologies beyond us. Our modern problems do not lurk in apps or software. In truth, our modern problems are not modern at all. Our “modern” problems reside deep within us, where they have always hidden. Social media merely puts us—and our problems—on display with astonishing speed and reach. In one respect Facebook and its many children have provided a new outlet, called cyberprayer, or Facebook prayers.