Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More storms possible this evening

By Balint Szalavari
hoiabc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur active weather pattern continues as we see a near repeat forecast from the last couple of days. A few lingering showers and storms will be possible into Thursday morning's commute. After the morning rain clears, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Conditions will be...

hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#10 Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New Orleans, LAWDSU

A few strong storms possible Tuesday

Tropics are popping. Fred made landfall at 2:15 pm near Port St. Joe with max winds of 65 mph. It is moving NNE 9 mph dumping some heavy rain. Grace is still a tropical depression 50 miles South of Port au Prince, Haiti. Forecast to move WNW into the North Yucatan Peninsula, and then into the Southwest Gulf. It is forecast to become a hurricane in the SW Gulf, and move towards Mexico. Henri formed near Bermuda where it will do a loop, and then move off to the NE. These are not our tropical systems. Hot weather forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs low to mid 90s. Expect some afternoon storms with locally heavy rain possible, along with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. It is looking hotter Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a heat index of 105-110. Some afternoon storms are possible.
EnvironmentKRQE News 13

Spot storms possible for parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weather disturbance is helping to expand the crop of storms across the state Monday afternoon. Storms will slowly die off after midnight. Drier air moves in for Tuesday with spot storms possible south of I-40. The storms will return on Wednesday thanks to a flow up from the south into the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy