More storms possible this evening

Tropics are popping. Fred made landfall at 2:15 pm near Port St. Joe with max winds of 65 mph. It is moving NNE 9 mph dumping some heavy rain. Grace is still a tropical depression 50 miles South of Port au Prince, Haiti. Forecast to move WNW into the North Yucatan Peninsula, and then into the Southwest Gulf. It is forecast to become a hurricane in the SW Gulf, and move towards Mexico. Henri formed near Bermuda where it will do a loop, and then move off to the NE. These are not our tropical systems. Hot weather forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs low to mid 90s. Expect some afternoon storms with locally heavy rain possible, along with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. It is looking hotter Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a heat index of 105-110. Some afternoon storms are possible.