Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Study: Adults with ADHD Face Elevated Risk for 34 Physical Health Conditions

By editorial process, Nathaly Pesantez
ADDitude
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults with ADHD are at greater risk than their non-ADHD counterparts for a wide range of physical health conditions, according to a recent Swedish study published in The Lancet Psychiatry 1 that highlights the importance of assessing older patients with ADHD for the presence of liver or pulmonary disease, among other physical conditions.

www.additudemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Health#Adhd#Mental Disorders#Skin Conditions#Fatty Liver Disease#Adhd#Swedish#Brikell#I Agnieszka#Z#The Lancet Psychiatry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Thyroid Issues? Signs it could be Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for monitoring your metabolism along with a few specific hormones. In the United States alone, 14 million people currently have Hashimoto’s, making it the most common thyroid disorder in the country, according to The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
Kidspharmacytimes.com

Children’s Risk for Developing ADHD May Be Associated With Access to Green Spaces

The amount of green space surrounding children’s homes may impact the development of ADHD. Recent results from a study investigating the impact of green space on children’s development of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) found that the amount of green space surrounding children’s homes could be a factor in the development of the disorder. At Aarhus University in Denmark, a team of researchers observed an association between the green space around the residence and the diagnosis of ADHD in children and adolescents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy