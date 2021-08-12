Cancel
Baidu revenue tops estimates on ad sales rebound

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in advertising sales in its internet search business, and higher demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products.

The company, also known as China’s Google, said total revenue rose to 31.35 billion yuan ($4.84 billion) from 26.03 billion yuan in the second quarter ended June 30, topping analysts’ average estimate of 30.96 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.4756 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

