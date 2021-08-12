Cancel
EDITORIAL: 70 years ago, Norton made civil rights history

Culpeper Star Exponent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorton, a coalfield town in southwest Virginia with a population that is 90% white, seems an unlikely place for a civil rights milestone, and yet it is. It also has never gotten full credit for that milestone—the first integrated Little League Baseball in the South. Norton did more than integrate its Little League Baseball teams 70 years ago this summer; it also defiantly stood up to others in Virginia who insisted Norton kick its Black players off the team.

