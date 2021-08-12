Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Ozone levels will be elevated in parts of Maine

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of Maine will experience elevating ground-level ozone concentrations on Thursday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said. The agency said the ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels for the southwest coast and the high elevations of Acadia National Park. Elevated ozone levels can cause reduced lung function and irritation among children, healthy adults who exert themselves and people who suffer from a respiratory disease, the agency said.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Elevations#Respiratory Disease#Mainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maine Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 35.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 10. There have been more than 612,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Maine StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in Maine

The New England region in the United States contains the state of Maine. To its west is New Hampshire; to its southeast is the Atlantic Ocean, and to its northeast and northwest are the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec. Taking other factors into account is essential. Poverty reigns in certain cities, and crime rates are on the rise. Before moving to Maine, it is necessary to know where life is not easy or safe. HomeSnacks analysis included unemployment rates, median incomes, and house values, among other factors. Check out these five worst places to live in Maine you should remove from your list. In these places, raising a family is not ideal.
Maine StateWMTW

Drought expands in parts of Maine despite rainy July

PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions are expanding in parts of Maine, even though July was one of the wettest on record. Many areas to the north missed out on much of that rain, allowing conditions to worsen. According to the new drought monitor report released Thursday, 68% of Maine is...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All but one of Maine’s 16 counties are under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings. According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are experiencing “high” COVID-19 community transmission levels. All other counties except for Kennebec County have “substantial” levels.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

The fallout to expect from Maine’s new vaccine mandate for health care workers

Good morning from Augusta. The Legislature’s redistricting committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss next steps after last week’s census data release. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s like a Christmas wish list: You circle everything in the catalogue and then when it gets closer you’re like, ‘Yeah that’s not going to happen,’” Waldo County Board of Commissioners Chair Amy Fowler said about the country’s planned uses for federal stimulus money, which have disappointed some broadband advocates. “It’s a work in progress.” Here’s your soundtrack.
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Great White Shark Seen Near Several Maine Beaches

As mother natured turned up the heat on New England on Thursday and Friday, it should not be much of a surprise that Mainers (and visitors) flocked to Maine beaches in crazy numbers. It looks like people weren't the only ones attracted to our beaches. According to WMTW, a Great...
Maine StateSeacoast Online

Republicans rip COVID vaccine mandate for Maine health care workers

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Republicans in the state are pushing back against a mandate from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that all health care workers in the state get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The Maine Senate Republicans said in a late Thursday statement that Mills is "now directing the health care...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Magnet fishers help clean junk out of Maine waterways

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. There’s apparently a new kind of fishing that has caught our attention — hook, line and magnet. As the BDN’s Sam Schipani...
Maine StateWMTW

3 Maine summer camps among recent COVID-19 outbreaks

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has ten active COVID-19 outbreak investigations in the state, and three summer camps are among them. The outbreaks are at Camp Caribou, Camp Laurel South in Casco and Biddeford Recreation Department summer camp. Biddeford Recreation Director Carl Walsh said...
Worcester, MAwhdh.com

Rising ozone levels trigger air quality alert in parts of Bay State

Citing an expected increase in ozone levels, state environmental officials are issuing an air quality alert, effective from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Worcester counties. The Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday morning said the air in those counties “is expected to...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

188 more coronavirus cases have been reported across Maine

This story will be updated. Another 188 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday. Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 72,521, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 72,333 on Friday. Of...
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

July Rain Brought Relief from Drought in Parts of Maine

Heavy rain last month in some areas of Maine eased drought conditions, but over 70% of the state is still abnormally dry or is experiencing some level of drought, according to the latest data. Maine's Drought Task Force met virtually on July 29th to discuss drought conditions across the state....
Maine StateSun-Journal

Maine reports another 145 cases of COVID-19, as transmission levels climb

MAINE NEWS, NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE. See other subscriber benefits here. | Already a subscriber? Log in here. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice. No refunds.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Farms to take part in Maine’s “Wild Blueberry Weekend”

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first ever ‘Wild Blueberry Weekend’ is a choose-your-own adventure type event. With businesses and farms from Pembrooke to Kittery taking part, you’re bound to find somewhere nearby featuring the berry from the low bush. Burke Hill Farm in Cherryfield is in the middle of Harvest...
Maine StateWMTW

Parts of Maine to get several inches of rain Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Parts of Maine will get heavy rain Wednesday night and Thursday. A low pressure system is moving up the East Coast, bringing several rounds of heavy rain. The system will hug the Maine coastline and the heaviest rain will be along the coast, especially the midcoast. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy