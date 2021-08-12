Ozone levels will be elevated in parts of Maine

The New England region in the United States contains the state of Maine. To its west is New Hampshire; to its southeast is the Atlantic Ocean, and to its northeast and northwest are the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec. Taking other factors into account is essential. Poverty reigns in certain cities, and crime rates are on the rise. Before moving to Maine, it is necessary to know where life is not easy or safe. HomeSnacks analysis included unemployment rates, median incomes, and house values, among other factors. Check out these five worst places to live in Maine you should remove from your list. In these places, raising a family is not ideal.