UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Flash Flood Warnings as cells pop up, dump heavy rain

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10:10 p.m.: Approximately 40,000 customers are without electricity, according to Duquesne Light and West Penn Power.

Just before 10:00 p.m., Duquesne Light reported more than 17,000 customers were without power due to severe storms that passed through western Pennsylvania Thursday evening. West Penn Power crews were working to restore service to more than 23,000 customers, most of them in Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Washington Boulevard is reportedly impassable and the flood gates have been lowered.

UPDATE 7:53 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County as another storm system pushes through.

UPDATE 7:44 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Indiana County.

UPDATE 7:36 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties after heavy rains moved through.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County, Washington County, Westmoreland County, Armstrong County and Indiana County.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.: There are a number of new severe weather warnings.

UPDATE 6:34 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties.

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flash Flood Warning are in effect for areas to the north.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Washington, Beaver and Allegheny counties.

UPDATE 5:54 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Butler County.

UPDATE 5:44 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence, Mercer, Butler and Venango counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence and Butler counties.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties.

UPDATE 4:57 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Venango and Forest counties.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Clarion and Venango counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area by the National Weather Service. What does this mean? Conditions will be ripe for the formation of very strong storms later this afternoon and evening, despite a line of severe storms that pushed through during the noon hour Thursday.

Portions of the viewing area are also in an Enhanced Risk for storm development today.

Find a way to stay cool today—the heat is on! Sunshine will warm us up fast, as highs will soar to the low 90s with heat index values expected to reach around 100 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect between noon and 8 p.m.

Thunderstorms will develop by the evening. A few storms could become severe, producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Scattered storms are likely Friday; this will bring less humid air for the weekend ahead.

