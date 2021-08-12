LETTER: Who is practicing partisan politics?
In response to Sunday’s op-ed by David Reuther, “Wise voting requires knowing the candidates,” the author claims to be opposed to the local Culpeper Town Council and mayoral campaigns having Republicans running, causing the race to “partisan.” He complains that candidates are attempting to hide their positions by using “Democratic Blue, not Republican Red” signs. This is interesting because by this very assertion he is making the Culpeper race “Partisan.”starexponent.com
