Batman's first shot in The Flash is "reminiscent" of Tim Burton, says Michael Keaton

There have been numerous leaked reveals from the set of The Flash movie in the last month since filming started in the UK on the latest installment to the DC Extended Universe, which sees Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, joined by Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and not only Ben Affleck's Batman but also Michael Keaton's caped crusader. While we have seen Keaton on set as an older version of Bruce Wayne, and some sneak peeks of Wayne Manor, we have now seen something that everyone has been waiting for - the batcave and the classic 1989 Batmobile.