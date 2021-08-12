Batman's first shot in The Flash is "reminiscent" of Tim Burton, says Michael Keaton
DC's The Flash movie promises to unite different versions of fan-favorite characters previously brought to life on screen. The Andy Muschietti-directed film is expected to adapt the Flashpoint story from the comics, a major multiverse event allowing for not one, but two Batmen to make appearances. This includes Ben Affleck's Batman who originated in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Michael Keaton's Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton movie.www.gamesradar.com
