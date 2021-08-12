Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Batman's first shot in The Flash is "reminiscent" of Tim Burton, says Michael Keaton

By Gem Seddon
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DC's The Flash movie promises to unite different versions of fan-favorite characters previously brought to life on screen. The Andy Muschietti-directed film is expected to adapt the Flashpoint story from the comics, a major multiverse event allowing for not one, but two Batmen to make appearances. This includes Ben Affleck's Batman who originated in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Michael Keaton's Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton movie.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Ron Livingston
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flash#Batmen#Justice#Gotham#Batman Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

The Flash Movie Set Images Reveal Michael Keaton's Batmobile and Batcave

There have been numerous leaked reveals from the set of The Flash movie in the last month since filming started in the UK on the latest installment to the DC Extended Universe, which sees Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, joined by Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and not only Ben Affleck's Batman but also Michael Keaton's caped crusader. While we have seen Keaton on set as an older version of Bruce Wayne, and some sneak peeks of Wayne Manor, we have now seen something that everyone has been waiting for - the batcave and the classic 1989 Batmobile.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Eva Green Rumored For Morticia Addams In Tim Burton’s Wednesday

Tim Burton tackling The Addams Family is one of the most logical combinations of filmmaker and property that we’ve ever heard, but Netflix series Wednesday isn’t going to be a straightforward remake of the classic TV show that’s undergone plenty of reinventions in both live-action and animation. Jenna Ortega was...
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Worth’ Starring Michael Keaton Sets a September Premiere

Netflix has set a September 3, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic film, Worth. Starring Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman), the film delves into the process of compensating families of the 9/11 victims. Directed by Sara Colangelo, Worth premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and currently sits at 65%...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt on joining Affleck and Keaton’s Batman

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played Robin in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, spoke about a possible return. The Flash is one of the most anticipated productions of the DC Extended Universe. The film will show the scarlet sprinter solo on the big screen for the first time, so there are some doubts and a lot of emotion. With Ezra Miller As the protagonist, the corridor is not the only great promise of this project. On the contrary, the fact of having two versions of Batman has fans very curious.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Wednesday: Luis Guzmán Joins Tim Burton's Addams Family Spinoff Series

It appears Tim Burton's (Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood) eight-episode, live-action "The Addams Family" spinoff comedy series Wednesday has found its Gomez Addams, with Collider reporting exclusively that Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights) taking on the role of the young Addams' (Jenna Ortega) father. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday spending her time as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy involved in sleuthing some supernatural mysteries. Also included in the production team are Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Michael Keaton Stars in First Trailer for Hulu's Dopesick Drama About America's Opioid Epidemic

Hulu's upcoming drama, Dopesick, is tackling the topic of America's opioid epidemic. The show's teaser trailer premiered Friday during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour. In the first look, "the cure" to America's pain is a "new miracle drug" called OxyContin. Pharmaceutical salespeople, including Will Poulter's character Billy Cutler, are instructed to do "whatever it takes" to earn the "trust" of medical professionals so they will begin prescribing the drug.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Michael Keaton and a strange statement about his role as Batman in the film The Flash

Michael Keaton is promoting his movie The Protected and those responsible for interviewing him do not miss the opportunity to find out more about the actor’s return to the role of Batman in the next entry of DC Extended Universe: The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti. The popular interpreter acknowledged that he had “flashbacks” as a consequence of this return.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Dopesick’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Hulu Limited Series Takes on Big Pharma

Michael Keaton is no stranger to true stories where lies are exposed within corrupt organizations, lest anyone forget his Best Picture winner “Spotlight,” or for that matter, the 2010 comedy “The Other Guys.” But he is a relative outsider when it comes to TV. “Dopesick,” an upcoming Hulu limited series about a pharmaceutical company that set off the worst drug epidemic in American history, will bring Keaton to both, and fans of the former Batman (and “Multiplicity” icon) can check out the first trailer below.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Dopesick’: Michael Keaton Is a Skeptical Doctor in a First Look at Opioid Drama (VIDEO)

Hulu is giving viewers their first look at the star-studded drama Dopesick as the streamer sets a premiere date for Wednesday, October 13. The series from executive producers Danny Strong and Michael Keaton tells the story of how one company triggered the worst drug pandemic in American history. Keaton stars as Doctor Samuel Finnix, a physician who sees firsthand just how devastating the effects of OxyContin are on his patients and community.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Michael Keaton Teases Batman, Beetlejuice 2

While promoting his latest movie, The Protege, Michael Keaton teases his return of the Batman in The Flash and might have hinted at Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton hinting at Beetlejuice 2 with Tim Burton?. Regarding Beetlejuice 2, Jake Hamilton spoke with Keaton and while questioning him about his return as...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Michael Keaton talks Batman return : “Like riding a bike”

When Michael Keaton rejoined the superhero movie brigade to reprise his ’89 Batman, fanboys – and shit, Keaton fans in general – took to the streets and first thumped the clouds. Or they would’ve… had most been allowed in the streets, what with most countries locked down from the pandemic at the time of the big announcement.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Latest Removal Will Disappoint Michael Keaton Fans

Michael Keaton fans now have one less performance of his to enjoy on Netflix. Aug. 1 marked the last day of availability for American Assassin, the 2017 action movie that sees Keaton star alongside Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien. Fans now looking to stream the movie will have to jump over to Tubi, a lesser-known (but free) streaming service.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Michael Keaton leads Netflix’s 9/11 drama Worth in first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for its 9/11 drama Worth starring Michael Keaton (Spotlight). Based on a true story, Keaton stars as a man assigned by Congress to determine how much compensation should be given to the families of 9/11 victims, leading him to learn of the human cost of the most horrific terrorist attack in our times. Starring alongside Keaton is Stanley Tucci (Jolt) and Amy Ryan (Late Night). Watch the trailer below…
Moviesmoviehole.net

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off

Catherine Zeta-Jones will reunite with Luis Guzman, her co-star in Steven Sodebergh’s critically acclaimed “Traffic” (2001), on the live-action “Wednesday” series over at Netflix. Tim Burton is working on the live-action “Addams Family” series, with Jenna Ortega set to play the title role. Zeta-Jones will play Morticia to Guzman’s Gomez.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in trailer for ‘Worth’

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the upcoming drama featuring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, ‘Worth.’. Based on true events, the film follows the financial fall-out after the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Series on Netflix: What We Know So Far

In February 2021 we reported that Netflix won the bidding war for the upcoming Tim Burton-directed Addams Family TV show, Wednesday. In the time since the announcement was made, the role of Wednesday Addams has finally been cast. We’re going to be keeping track of everything you need to know about Wednesday, including the plot, casting news, production updates, and the eventual Netflix release date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy