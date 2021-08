This is the third and last part of a series of editorials on the shows related to The Mandalorian. So far, we’ve discussed The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3, and today, we’ll discuss the rest — Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, and the climactic story event that was announced back in December. Feel free to leave a comment with your guess about what you think is going to happen in the show. This is not a news article. No new information about the show will be posted here. This is a compilation of what we know (and don’t know) so far (which our usual readers will already be familiar with) and some guesses of what may be coming in the form of an opinion piece.