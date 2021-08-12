Cancel
Branch County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Northwestern Branch County in southwestern Michigan Northwestern Hillsdale County in southeastern Michigan * Until 615 AM EDT. * At 552 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Centreville to Bronson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Bronson around 555 AM EDT. Coldwater around 605 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Quincy, Union City and Litchfield. This includes Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 11 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

