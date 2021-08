The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is presenting innovative components and systems at the IAA Mobility 2021 under the motto “On Track to Sustainable Mobility”: In addition to efficient bearing and damper solutions for hybrid transmissions, the company is presenting new releases in the form of an 800-volt power electronics system and a highly integrated thermal management system. “Whether individual components or complete systems, Schaeffler is the technology partner of choice for its customers worldwide,” says Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies, Schaeffler AG. “Our decades of expertise in internal combustion engine drives also provides the foundation for shaping the change in e-mobility that will move the world. Numerous serial nominations in the field of electric drives prove that Schaeffler is on the right path.” The volume of orders received in the E-Mobility Division in the first half of 2021 is valued at 2.1 billion euros, which means that the target planned for the whole of 2021 has already been achieved. “Schaeffler’s high level of production and technological expertise across all components of electric drive systems plays a pivotal role in achieving products that are both technically advanced and economical,” says Dr. Jochen Schröder, Head of the E-Mobility Division. “An annual order intake of 2-3 billion euros is planned in the E-Mobility Division with effect from 2022.”