EO Charging, a leader in electric vehicle fleet charging, to become a U.S. publicly listed company through business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.

 4 days ago

Juuce Limited, which trades as EO Charging (“EO” or “the Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets, and First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (“FRSG”), today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EO becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named EO Charging and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol “EOC”.

