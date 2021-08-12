Cancel
Minnesota twins, 86, have mastered everything from computers to canoeing

By Richard Chin
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet and Janice Robidoux didn't live the life expected of women of their generation. The 86-year-old identical twins studied electrical engineering and worked for pioneering computer companies when few women had careers in STEM fields. They didn't marry or have children. But they built and raced canoes, became competitive bowlers...

