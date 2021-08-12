Kia360 reopens in Seoul as immersive space for experiencing future mobility solutions, lifestyles
Kia Corporation has announced today the re-opening of its customer-centric brand-experiencing venue, the Kia360, in southern Seoul. Kia360 is the company’s first public space dedicated to showcasing its new brand offerings, including future mobility lifestyles, electrified sustainable mobility solutions and design innovations. It has re-opened in line with Kia’s new brand strategy of empowering customers with its inspiring movements, which was announced at the beginning of 2021. Kia360 first opened in 2017 under its previous moniker, BEAT360.www.automotiveworld.com
