Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Kia360 reopens in Seoul as immersive space for experiencing future mobility solutions, lifestyles

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 4 days ago

Kia Corporation has announced today the re-opening of its customer-centric brand-experiencing venue, the Kia360, in southern Seoul. Kia360 is the company’s first public space dedicated to showcasing its new brand offerings, including future mobility lifestyles, electrified sustainable mobility solutions and design innovations. It has re-opened in line with Kia’s new brand strategy of empowering customers with its inspiring movements, which was announced at the beginning of 2021. Kia360 first opened in 2017 under its previous moniker, BEAT360.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Kia Corporation#Polar White#The Ev Life Zone#The Connected House#Adas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsRideApart

Check Out BMW’s New Electric Urban Mobility Solutions

BMW Motorrad unveiled its revolutionary electric scooter, the CE-04 last July 7, 2021. Received with much fanfare, the CE-04 is a concrete glimpse into the direction the popular German motorcycle manufacturer seeks to take when it comes to its future models. The CE-04 is as much a styling exercise as it is a technological marvel—with its never before seen styling accentuated by a hyper futuristic, chic aesthetic.
Chattanooga, TNautomotiveworld.com

Volkswagen launches digital push to drive manufacturing performance

Volkswagen has launched a digital transformation push across its assembly plants in the United States and Mexico. As part of Volkswagen’s estimated $1 billion dollar investment in electric mobility and digitalization in North America up to 2025, the company is working to bringing technologies such as cloud-based industrial software, intelligent robotics and artificial intelligence into the factory operations. The company aims to drive a 30 percent increase in manufacturing performance for its electric vehicle assembly and large-scale car assembly in Chattanooga, TN, and Puebla, Mexico, by 2025. To accelerate its digital push, Volkswagen also seeks to increase on-site trainings for its North American workforce.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Alumobility expands its ecosystem for automotive aluminum with joining expertise from new members ARO, Atlas Copco, and Sika

Alumobility, a non-profit organization focused on proven technical solutions to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet, announced today that it has welcomed ARO, Atlas Copco, and Sika as new members. Experts in a variety of joining techniques for aluminum and other metals, these partners will contribute essential knowhow of assembly methods of aluminum auto body sheet components such as closures, body structures and battery enclosures.
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Innovative Mining Solutions You Need for Current and Future Operations

It’s hard to remember a time when mined resources were in such high demand. Given the world’s focus on advanced energy technologies — and the wide range of minerals needed to bring those technologies to reality — minerals mining is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. The World Bank estimates 3 billion tons of minerals and metals will be needed to address climate change by leveraging electric vehicles, solar, wind and geothermal power.
Cell Phonesdesign-reuse.com

LPDDR5X - An Extension to LPDDR5 for Future Mobile System

Emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and High-Performance Computing, have given rise to potentially transformative trends demanding the need for faster memory access. 5G brings with itself the ability for faster download and upload speeds, making high-speed real-time data transfer possible. All the fancy smartphone processors have inbuilt cutting-edge features like high resolution multimedia processing, faster Machine Learning (ML) computations, Image processing capabilities and faster frame rates for all you gaming freaks. But don’t forget underlying all this, is the need for faster memory, AI/ML requires higher bandwidth to support faster processing of massive data.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Mahindra launches all-new global SUV XUV700 starting from ₹ 11.99 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. took the wraps off the all-new XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’), marking a brand-new era for the company. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. took the wraps off the all-new XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’), marking a brand-new era for the company. Fittingly launched just hours ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day, the XUV700 represents India’s rise as a confident, bold, global powerhouse that is set to take a leadership role on the world stage. The XUV700 comes with unmissable crafted looks, pleasing interiors and exceptional ride comfort. Bookings will begin before the festive season. The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and five and seven-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.
Sciencearxiv.org

The solution space structure of planted constraint satisfaction problems with growing domains

Planting a solution into the random RB model, which is a prototype of random constraint satisfaction problem (CSP) with growing domains, can generate very hard satisfiable CSP benchmarks. We study the solution space structure of the planted RB model. With constraint density growing, we find that this model goes through four phase transitions. In the replica symmetric phase, what we call the independent phase transition occurs, after which the planted cluster (cluster containing the planted solution) is separated from the giant cluster. Then the solutions except that in the planted cluster go through the same clustering phase transition and the same satisfiability phase transition as the random RB model. The planted cluster goes through the isolated phase transition, after which the planted cluster contains only one solution. This phase diagram provides strong evidence that this model can generate very hard satisfiable CSP benchmarks. For over constraint instances (where the constraint density is very large), we find that the configuration space has only a single energy valley, which makes the instances tractable. Experiments using Belief Propagation confirm the locations of the clustering, satisfiability (by configurations outside the planted cluster), and isolated phase transition points.
Cell Phonesautomotiveworld.com

How AI and app stores will power Volkswagen factories in North America

The technological changes that have turned cars into software-driven machines have begun to apply to the factories that build them too. Backed by an estimated $1 billion investment in electric mobility and digitalization in North America through 2025, Volkswagen plans to roll out technologies such as cloud-based industrial software, new intelligent robotics and artificial intelligence throughout the factories in its North American Region. The goal? A 30 percent improvement in productivity by 2025 – and a chance to ensure the footprint and manufacturing jobs for years to come.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

Tapjoy Launches MobileVoice®, a Market Research Solution for the Mobile Era

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Tapjoy (http://www.tapjoy.com), a leading mobile advertising and app monetization company, today announced MobileVoice®, a global market research solution that delivers the deepest, most authentic insights about the attitudes, preferences and behaviors of today’s mobile consumers. MobileVoice upends the traditional market research industry by creating the largest, highest-quality and most accessible mobile panel available anywhere, and by giving a voice to millions of mobile-first consumers who have opinions to share.
RetailCIO

Brown-Forman ‘digital shelf’ provides top-flight ecommerce

With bars shuttering worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, liquor distillers lost significant avenues through which to sell their spirits in 2020. Brown-Forman, the 151-year-old distiller of Jack Daniels whiskey and other spirits, countered the crisis by promoting its “digital shelf,” an initiative to make product images, videos, and other content available to retail partners and distributors.
BusinessTire Review

Bridgestone Partners with Einride on Fleet Mobility Solutions

Bridgestone Americas and Einride announced a partnership aimed at co-creating innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for electrified and autonomous Class 8 vehicles. The collaboration will allow Einride to collect new layers of safety and efficiency-related data from Bridgestone’s smart-sensing tires while enabling Bridgestone to integrate its mobility technologies into Einride’s onboard vehicle platforms. Together, the companies say they will work toward a more sustainable future for large commercial truck fleets.
HomelessApartment Therapy

Wayfair Is Having a Big Sale on Seating Solutions That Are Perfect for Small Spaces

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just because you live in a small space, it doesn’t mean you have to skimp on style. Whether you’re moving into a new studio apartment or going back to school, there are plenty of chic seating options for those with limited square footage. In fact, Wayfair’s Save Big, Give Back sale has a slew of space-saving seating options — including traditional sofas, sleepers, sectionals, and accent chairs — for up to 50 percent off. Even better? Wayfair is donating 10 percent of profits from the sale to Community Solutions, a charitable organizaton that works to solve homelessness.
Designdornob.com

Is This Immersive Times Square Digital Art Installation the Future of Advertising?

Times Square is often the site of avant-garde, kitschy art — and the installations of design company d’strict are no exception. Immersive 3D installations are no stranger to this UX digital design group who debuted their first wave piece in Gangnam, South Korea last year, itself an immersive experience titled “WAVE” which depicted a large, crashing wave that showcased the group’s unique blend of digital and media technologies.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Expansion of the Haselmühl site in Germany: Grammer investing in Seat Production 4.0

Project “Mayflower” is ushering in exciting times for the Grammer plant in Haselmühl, Germany, where one of the company’s largest production facilities for commercial vehicle seats is being completely realigned with immediate effect. The goal is as clear as it is ambitious: Haselmühl is to become the world’s most modern site in its field.
IndiaNature.com

Future global urban water scarcity and potential solutions

Urbanization and climate change are together exacerbating water scarcity—where water demand exceeds availability—for the world’s cities. We quantify global urban water scarcity in 2016 and 2050 under four socioeconomic and climate change scenarios, and explored potential solutions. Here we show the global urban population facing water scarcity is projected to increase from 933 million (one third of global urban population) in 2016 to 1.693–2.373 billion people (one third to nearly half of global urban population) in 2050, with India projected to be most severely affected in terms of growth in water-scarce urban population (increase of 153–422 million people). The number of large cities exposed to water scarcity is projected to increase from 193 to 193–284, including 10–20 megacities. More than two thirds of water-scarce cities can relieve water scarcity by infrastructure investment, but the potentially significant environmental trade-offs associated with large-scale water scarcity solutions must be guarded against.
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Digital licencing solutions will help bring the automotive cloud online

The digitalisation of automotive brings with it a wealth of opportunities, many of which will be enabled by cloud technology. But with new opportunities come new challenges, some of which the tech sector is already familiar with. One such challenge involves the patents that protect technologies that are essential for complying with connectivity standards including 4G and, moving forward, 5G. Most of these technologies work behind the scenes, and without them, cellular digital services including cloud applications would not be possible.
MarketsAdWeek

The Future of Marketing Lies in Immersive Research

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Kate Watts, CEO of creative consultancy Long Dash, vouches for an ethnographic approach to data collection and analysis. Below, in her own words, she shows how this strategy can make brands more resilient than ever.
CarsPosted by
CNN

This is what the future of mobility looks like

Latest in tech (15 Videos) Delta Air Lines prepares 'connected cabins' for post-pandemic flights. Watch self-driving car struggle to understand traffic cones. It's a boat? It's a plane? No, it's a 'seaglider.' And it goes fast...really fast. Surgeon general issues warning about sharing health information on social media. Cooper: Ignoring...
Home & Gardenautomotiveworld.com

Audi skysphere concept – the future is wide open

Audi has unveiled the first member of a new family of concept vehicles, a spectacular roadster. Audi skysphere concept is the name of the electric-powered, two-door convertible whose lines lead directly to the Audi design of tomorrow. With it, the brand is illustrating its vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future, in which the interior becomes an interactive space and the vehicle a platform for captivating experiences. This is being made possible thanks to autonomous driving, a revolutionary redesign of the interior, and a seamless digital ecosystem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy