Poly Network Hacker Keeps Sending Funds Back, Returns USD 342M

By Sead Fadilpašić
cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hacker of the decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability protocol Poly Network has returned more than half (in USD terms) of the stolen funds so far. Per the latest data provided by Poly Network, as of August 12, almost USD 342m of assets has been returned. This includes:. On Binance Smart...

Technologycryptocoingossip.com

Poly Network hack exposes DeFi flaws, but community comes to the rescue

The DeFi hacker’s initial intentions remain unclear, but they refused to accept a $500,000 bounty after returning all funds. Although it seemed crypto hacks were on the decline, just recently, the market bore witness to one of the largest-ever attacks in the young history of decentralized finance (DeFi), wherein an unknown hacker was able to exploit a loophole in cross-chain protocol Poly Network’s digital framework, thereby walking away with a cool $610 million from three separate blockchains.
MarketsZDNet

Poly Network hackers potentially stole $610 million: Is Bitcoin still safe?

Yesterday the Poly Network, which specialises in cryptocurrency transfers on the Binance, Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, announced that it had been attacked and assets transferred to hackers. It tweeted: Important Notice: We are sorry to announce that #PolyNetwork was attacked on @BinanceChain, @ethereum and @0xPolygon. Assets had been transferred to...
Public SafetyEngadget

Poly Network offers $500,000 reward to crypto hacker who returned stolen assets

In the latest twist to the Poly Network crypto hack, the perpetrator who returned most of the $611 million in stolen digital tokens is being offered a $500,000 reward. The prize is a bug bounty to be precise, an incentive offered by tech organizations to those who report security vulnerabilities. In a statement, Poly Network referred to the culprit as a "white hat" in reference to his status as an ethical hacker. The decentralized finance platform thanked the hacker for "helping to improve" its security, but did not mention how it would pay the reward or whether it had been accepted.
Public Safetycryptocoingossip.com

Hacker Claims $600 Million in Stolen Crypto Will Be Returned, Poly Network Says Final Key Must Be Turned Over

The hacker involved in one of the biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) exploits in history is copping to the heist and returning the more than half-a-billion-dollar sum. The cross-chain swapping DeFi tool Poly Network, which was recently hacked by a pseudonymous attacker known as Mr. White Hat, announced on Twitter that they are working with the thief to retrieve all funds lost in the recent attack on their network.
Public SafetyPosted by
pymnts

Poly Network Thanks ‘White Hat’ Hacker/Hackers With $500K Reward

Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network on Friday (Aug. 13) thanked the so-called “white hat” hacker or hackers who seemed to exploit a vulnerability in the company’s digital contracts and execute a $610 million hack by offering a $500,000 “bug bounty,” according to Reuters. Poly Network’s statement thanks the hacker for “helping...
Public Safetytechstartups.com

Hackers return $260 million of the $600 million stolen back to crypto platform Poly Network after the biggest DeFi theft

As you may recall, yesterday hackers stole $600 million in the biggest Decentralized Finance or (DeFi) hack after crypto platform PolyNetwork was exploited on Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Ethereum. The perpetrators set a record within the decentralized finance space by swiping more than $600 million from at least three wallet addresses. The hack is reminiscent of what led to the collapse of Mt. Gox back in 2014.
Public Safetybeincrypto.com

Poly Hacker Returns Over a $1M in Crypto

Following yesterday’s multi-platform hack, the hacker has returned over a million dollars of stolen crypto back to the network. Yesterday afternoon, the Poly Network reported a hack of over $600 million across multi network partners. The network came out with an initial statement on Twitter which included funds of Binance, Ethereum, and Polygon.
SoccerCoinDesk

Hackers Start Returning Stolen Crypto to Poly Network, Coinbase Stocks Soar After Strong Earnings, Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi to Launch His NFT

"The Hash" hosts unpack the top stories today: What is happening with perhaps the largest DeFi hack in crypto history? Coinbase reports strong second-quarter earnings; what does that reveal about the crypto industry? SEC remains hawkish on crypto regulation as SEC Chair Gary Gensler asks for more authority and resources. The trading pattern is suggesting that the crypto power is shifting from East to West. Plus, soccer superstar Lionel Messi is launching his own NFT collection, partnering with Ethernity Chain.
Economybitcoin.com

Poly Network Defi Hacker Returns a Large Fraction of Tokens, Chainalysis Evaluates Hacker's Onchain Movements

On August 11, the blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis published its findings on the recent Poly Network hack which saw the loss of approximately $611 million crypto tokens. The assessment from Chainalysis backed up the claims made by the security company called Slowmist that shows the hacker left a fingerprint on the relatively unknown exchange Hoo.com. As of August 11, at 4:18:39 p.m. (UTC), Poly Network details that the hacker has returned $260 million in assets so far.
Marketscryptonews.com

Poly Network Got Robbed of More Than USD 600M

Interoperability protocol Poly Network has confirmed that it has suffered a major exploit - losing at least USD 600.3m of its funds. The protocol announced that it got attacked on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC). "We call on miners of affected blockchain and crypto exchanges to...
Marketscryptonews.com

Poly Network Got Hacked, What Place Is Safe to Trade and Store Assets?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. During the last decade, cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, have increased their value several times, catching attention from small fishes and whales, but also hackers. On August 10th, hackers are reported to breach Poly Network,...
Marketscryptonews.com

Stealing, Giving Back, Taxing and 20 Crypto Jokes

At the beginning of the week, we saw bitcoin and ethereum rallying, and Axie Infinity has been exploding left and right, hitting major milestones. And then, the historic hack happened with the theft of USD 600m from Poly Network, with the attacker starting to return funds soon, giving back some USD 342m in two days, and the rest a day later. Meanwhile, total global investments in blockchain and cryptoassets surpassed the previous annual ATH reaching USD 8.7bn, Circle said it's on a journey towards becoming "a national digital currency bank", Coinbase plans to build upon its Coinbase Card debit card and bitcoin-collateral loan service, and BitMEX reached a settlement with US regulators, while Hester Peirce criticized the settlement Poloniex made with the SEC. Speaking of the SEC, it wants 'terabytes' of Ripple employee's Slack messages. Jack Dorsey justified his BTC-only stance, and Tron launched a USD 300m fund for GameFi projects, while for crypto newcomers the lack of knowledge is more important than volatility.
Marketsaithority.com

Huobi Launches Second Primepool Event to Further Strengthen Its Platform Token HT

Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, announced the launch of the second Primepool event following the successful completion of the first Primepool event last week. With a total of 16.83 million newly-listed token rewards, the launch of the second event underscores Huobi’s efforts to fulfill its commitment to its community while also enhancing the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem.
Worldcryptoglobe.com

40% of Crypto Investors in Singapore Own Cardano ($ADA) According to Recent Survey

According to the results of a recent survey (partly sponsored by crypto exchange Gemini), Cardano’s $ADA token is the third most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore. Gemini’s “State of Crypto in Singapore 2021” report says the purpose of this survey was to find out what investors (both those with and without any crypto holdings) in Singapore think about the cryptocurrency asset class. The results are based on a survey of 4,348 Singapore-based adults (between the ages of 18 and 65).

