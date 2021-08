You’ve probably heard the condition called cross-eyed or walleyed. Strabismus in dogs affects certain breeds, but your vet may be able to correct it. Have you ever seen a dog whose eyes seem to point in different directions? If so, it was probably a case of strabismus, commonly referred to as walleye or cross eye. This condition can occur in one or both eyes for affected dogs and it can sometimes be an indication of an underlying problem. Let’s take a closer look at strabismus in dogs.