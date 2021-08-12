Cancel
League of Legends Russia introduces ‘looking for friends’ feature, includes option to find ‘similar’ players

By Jerome Heath
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Russia has found a solution for lonely players. A “looking for friends” feature recently added to the League of Legends client gives players the option to team up with strangers. In its beta phase, the feature includes a profile that lists information about the player, like their availability on...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

#Friendship#The League Of Legends#Op Gg#Gold Ii#Russian#European
