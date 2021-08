Will Power held off Romain Grosjean on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for his first IndyCar win of the season and 40th of his career. Power finished 1.1142 seconds ahead of Grosjean to move into fifth place all-time for career wins on the IndyCar circuit. It was also Power's sixth career win at Indy, fifth on the road course, tying him with NASCAR's Kyle Busch for most wins at the storied track.