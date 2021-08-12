Letter: ‘Progressives’ make a one-party state

Regarding the editor Mike Wolcott’s column “Another Year, ‘Same Old Whoops’ “: Not to be misunderstood as I agree with some of it. Governor Newsom and the Public Utilities commissioners that he appointed, certainly should have been doing more to regulate PG&E that caused the fires this year and the Camp Fire in 2018. Better yet, the state should have taken over PG&E. Still I strongly oppose the recall. Any of the Republicans running will do much worse. There is already an election next year for people to vote for someone else if they don’t like the incumbent.