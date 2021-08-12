Cancel
Letter: ‘Progressives’ make a one-party state

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 5 days ago

An excellent column (“Another year, the same old ‘Whoops,’ ” E-R, 7-8). Basically you said everything I’ve known for going on 50 years and why, although a Native Californian, I finally left. While “climate change” (remember when it meant we were going to enter an ice age?) is a factor, the policies of the the “progressive” regimes and one of the most ineffectual state agencies are also primary factors in these out-of-control fires.

