NexGen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its July 20, 2021 news release, the Company has drawn down CAD $2,000,000 under the convertible loan agreement it entered into with Arizona Finance Limited ("Arizona"). The maximum number of common shares issuable if Arizona elects to convert the entire principal amount of the loan will be 6,666,667 shares, at an exercise price of 30 cents per share. Any common shares issued to Arizona upon conversion of the principal amount under the loan agreement are subject to a hold period that expires on November 21, 2021.
