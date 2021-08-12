NexGen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Two samples, 110 m apart, return 1.95% and 0.49% Li2O respectively. Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (“Sokoman”) and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (“Benton”), which are 50/50 members of a joint exploration alliance previously announced on May 10, 2021 (together, “the Alliance”), are pleased to announce that they have discovered a swarm of lithium-bearing pegmatite dikes on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada . Benton’s President and CEO Stephen Stares and Director Michael Stares, along with Sokoman’s President and CEO Timothy Froude and consultant Sean O’Brien, identified the pegmatites on a recent field visit, collecting three grab samples over a 110-m-width across the dykes. Two of the samples returned 1.95% Li2O and 0.49% Li2O, believed to be the first discovery of significant lithium mineralization on the Island of Newfoundland. Lithium occurrences in the Appalachian belt are well known and include important deposits in the Carolinas in the eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Caledonides of Ireland.