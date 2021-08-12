Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

NexGen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Snapshot#Nexgen Energy Ltd#British Columbia#Nexgen Energy#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment...
Combat SportsRegister Citizen

Endeavor Q2 Earnings Powered by UFC and Representation Unit Growth

Strong demand for UFC bouts and double-digit revenue gains in its representation unit powered Endeavor Group Holdings’ second quarter earnings. Endeavor on Monday reported revenue for the quarter ended June 30 of $1.1 billlion, in line with analysts’ estimates for the company that went public in April. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization came improved in all three of the company’s major reporting segments.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Freeport Completes Acquisition Of Yandera Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of Carpo Resources Inc. (" Carpo"). Carpo is a privately-held company which controls Era Resources Inc., a corporation established under the laws of Cayman Islands and which itself controls an exploration license located in Papua New Guinea and which is commonly known as the "Yandera Copper Project".
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,342,510 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,342,510 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Hudbay Minerals worth $110,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Element79 Gold Announces Dale Property Work Program, Exploration Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to follow up on its initial public offering ('IPO') where it successfully began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') as of August 3, 2021 under the stock ticker symbol 'ELEM', with an overview of its work plan on the Dale Property slated for late summer and fall of 2021.
Economyresourceworld.com

Sokoman and Benton Announce Discovery of High-Grade Lithium-Bearing Pegmatites at Golden Hope in Southwestern Newfoundland

Two samples, 110 m apart, return 1.95% and 0.49% Li2O respectively. Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (“Sokoman”) and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (“Benton”), which are 50/50 members of a joint exploration alliance previously announced on May 10, 2021 (together, “the Alliance”), are pleased to announce that they have discovered a swarm of lithium-bearing pegmatite dikes on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada . Benton’s President and CEO Stephen Stares and Director Michael Stares, along with Sokoman’s President and CEO Timothy Froude and consultant Sean O’Brien, identified the pegmatites on a recent field visit, collecting three grab samples over a 110-m-width across the dykes. Two of the samples returned 1.95% Li2O and 0.49% Li2O, believed to be the first discovery of significant lithium mineralization on the Island of Newfoundland. Lithium occurrences in the Appalachian belt are well known and include important deposits in the Carolinas in the eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Caledonides of Ireland.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Announces Director Appointment and Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') today is pleased to announce the appointment of Patsie Ducharme, CPA, CGA as a director of the Company and chair of the Audit Committee subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
StocksRegister Citizen

Tesla, Expedia fall; Sonos, Duke Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Sonos Inc., up $1.79 to $39.93. The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reportedly received a favorable decision in a patent dispute with Google. JELD-WEN Holding Inc., down 47 cents to $28.93. Onex is...
Metal Miningaustinnews.net

Azarga Metals Announces Updated Resource and PEA on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life. 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa. Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation. At Consensus...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

More High-Grade Gold Results from Tempus' Elizabeth Project

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (' Tempus ' or the ' Company ') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results from the three remaining diamond drill-holes (EZ-21-01, EZ-21-02 and EZ-21-03) from the assay batch submitted to the SGS Canada Inc. lab in June, incorporating the first four holes drilled in the 2021 drilling program at Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. Assays from the other hole of the batch, EZ-21-04 were reported on 10 August, including ‘bonanza' grades.
BusinessRegister Citizen

Will Bernstein Has Been Named as CEO of Startup 'CartText'

Bernstein brings decades of sales and tech experience to the growing startup. CartText has announced that Will Bernstein will be its new CEO. Bernstein comes to CartText from Oracle with decades of experience successfully bringing e-commerce and SaaS businesses to market. Founded in 2019, CartText is a people-powered software solution...
ElectronicsRegister Citizen

Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Molex Disposable Thin-Film Battery

Battery provides a compact, flexible solution for low-power single-use applications. Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized global distributor for Molex, has expanded its selection of electronic component solutions with the company’s disposable thin-film battery. The thin-film batteries are zinc-carbon primary cells (Zn anode/MnO2 cathode) that...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Manganese X Announces Receipt of TSXV Conditional Approval for the Graphano Energy Spin-Out and Listing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has issued its conditional listing approval for the previously-announced spinout transaction of certain assets into Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano") pursuant to the plan of arrangement involving Manganese X and Graphano (the "Arrangement"). Details of the Arrangement were described in the Company's information circular dated March 16, 2021 which was mailed to its shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on August 27, 2021 (the "Effective Date" or the "Distribution Date") which would also constitute the distribution date of the common shares of Graphano ("Graphano Shares") to the Manganese X shareholders under the Arrangement.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Endocan Announces Amendment to Agreement to Acquire Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Endocan Solutions Inc. ("Endocan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the share exchange agreement dated June 4, 2021 among Endocan, Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. ("Nirvana") and the shareholders of Nirvana.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

New Zealand Energy Announces Draw Down of Convertible Loan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its July 20, 2021 news release, the Company has drawn down CAD $2,000,000 under the convertible loan agreement it entered into with Arizona Finance Limited ("Arizona"). The maximum number of common shares issuable if Arizona elects to convert the entire principal amount of the loan will be 6,666,667 shares, at an exercise price of 30 cents per share. Any common shares issued to Arizona upon conversion of the principal amount under the loan agreement are subject to a hold period that expires on November 21, 2021.
California StateStreetInsider.com

Stratabound and California Gold Announce Completion of Arrangement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound") and California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE: CGM) ("California Gold") are pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which Stratabound has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California Gold (the "California Gold Shares"). As a result of the Arrangement, California Gold has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Stratabound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy