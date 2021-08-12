Can the UK compete globally on online retail?

The pound was choppy against the dollar on Monday morning as investors speculated on the possible pace of monetary policy tightening after the Bank of England (BoE) meeting last week. On Thursday, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee ignored expectations that inflation will jump to 4% around the end of the year and voted 7-1 to hold the pace of its government bond-buying programme steady. However, the BoE said that “some modest tightening” of monetary policy over its three-year forecast period would probably be required.