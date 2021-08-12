Can the UK compete globally on online retail?
Around the world, eCommerce is experiencing skyrocketing growth. For the year 2021, the sector is expected to reach a sales value of $4.89 trillion. Indeed, online retail as a proportion of total retail sales in the UK nearly doubled, up from 19.5 percent in January 2020 to 35.2 percent in January 2021. Questions over the sustainability of this boom once traditional brick and mortar retail was free from lockdowns and social restrictions were natural. That said, the sector has shown encouraging resilience into 2021.www.itproportal.com
Comments / 0