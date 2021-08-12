Worth Trailer: Michael Keaton Determines the Cost of Human Life in This 9/11 Drama
Netflix has recently released the trailer for their upcoming true-life drama offering Worth. Michael Keaton stars in the films as American attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who headed the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund set up by Congress after the 9/11 terror attacks. Feinberg was responsible for determining how much the families of 9/11 victims would receive as compensation. You can check out the trailer below.movieweb.com
