Worth Trailer: Michael Keaton Determines the Cost of Human Life in This 9/11 Drama

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Netflix has recently released the trailer for their upcoming true-life drama offering Worth. Michael Keaton stars in the films as American attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who headed the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund set up by Congress after the 9/11 terror attacks. Feinberg was responsible for determining how much the families of 9/11 victims would receive as compensation. You can check out the trailer below.

TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Biopic “Worth” About 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund – Netflix News

Earlier this year we announced that Netflix, alongside the Obama's Higher Ground Productions, had acquired the rights to "Worth" in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the UK, France, Turkey and select other countries. The film is based on Kenneth Feinberg's memoir entitled "What Is Life Worth" about his time after being appointed Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. We now have a trailer for the film as well as a release date of September 3rd – in time for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

