Biden Administration Continues to Push Human Rights in Meetings with Saudi Officials
08/11/2021 Saudi Arabia (International Christian Concern) – Yesterday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and emphasized to him the need for progress on human rights in the kingdom. The two also discussed regional issues and security cooperation amidst the recent Iranian attack on a tanker in the Arabian Sea, per a State Department press release. This meeting comes shortly after Secretary Blinken met with the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, bringing the same U.S. priorities to the table.www.persecution.org
