Biden Administration Continues to Push Human Rights in Meetings with Saudi Officials

persecution.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article08/11/2021 Saudi Arabia (International Christian Concern) – Yesterday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and emphasized to him the need for progress on human rights in the kingdom. The two also discussed regional issues and security cooperation amidst the recent Iranian attack on a tanker in the Arabian Sea, per a State Department press release. This meeting comes shortly after Secretary Blinken met with the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, bringing the same U.S. priorities to the table.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Iranian#State Department#Saudi Christian
