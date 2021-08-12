Vote-by-mail applications from non-profit groups to be sent to Henrico voters

Henrico voters may be receiving vote-by-mail applications from non-profit organizations Center for Voter Information and Voter Participation Center in the coming weeks as the fall general elections approach.

A combined total of 110,000 mailings are expected to be sent out to county residents on Aug. 12, Aug. 23 and Sep. 8, General Registrar Mark Coakley said to the Board of Supervisors during an Aug. 10 work session.

The mailings – which will include a vote-by-mail application and return envelope to either a local election office or the respective non-profit that provided the application – are not sent by Henrico or the Virginia Board of Elections, Coakley said.

Voting in-person and by mail begins Sep.17.