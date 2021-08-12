Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Vote-by-mail applications from non-profit groups to be sent to Henrico voters

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ln4HN_0bPOOloi00

Henrico voters may be receiving vote-by-mail applications from non-profit organizations Center for Voter Information and Voter Participation Center in the coming weeks as the fall general elections approach.

A combined total of 110,000 mailings are expected to be sent out to county residents on Aug. 12, Aug. 23 and Sep. 8, General Registrar Mark Coakley said to the Board of Supervisors during an Aug. 10 work session.

The mailings – which will include a vote-by-mail application and return envelope to either a local election office or the respective non-profit that provided the application – are not sent by Henrico or the Virginia Board of Elections, Coakley said.

Voting in-person and by mail begins Sep.17.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico County, VA Posted by
Henrico Citizen

ConnectRVA 2045 draft plan proposes $2B in funding for Henrico transportation projects

The long-term vision to guide the Richmond region’s transportation investments and support its mobility needs is approaching its adoption date. The ConnectRVA 2045 plan is expected to be adopted this fall by the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization, which created it as part of a process that began in 2019, according to the ConnectRVA website. The RRTPO updates its 25-year transportation plan every five years.
Henrico County, VA Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Aug. 13, 2021

The Henrico School Board votes to adopt a masking plan for the coming school year, but a state order supersedes it almost immediately; new policies for transgender and non-binary students likely to be adopted Aug. 26; Sandston prepares to celebrate its centennial anniversary; COVID-19 cases reach levels not seen since late March and early April; why you might be receiving vote-by-mail applications soon.
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board to vote on COVID protocols

The Henrico County School Board is set to vote on safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year at its work session on Thursday afternoon. The policies are expected to include masking guidelines, which have been a topic of concern for parents. Both those who support personal choice regarding masking and those who want a universal mask requirement have sent hundreds of emails to school board members during the past two weeks.
Henrico County, VA Posted by
Henrico Citizen

LETTERS: Reader urges civilian review board creation

I was very disappointed to read that the Henrico County Board of Supervisors has not acted to develop a Civilian Review Board (CRB). The Virginia General Assembly passed a law in October 2020, allowing localities to create law-enforcement civilian oversight bodies. CRBs are important to ensuring police accountability and increasing community trust.
Henrico County, VA Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico County now requiring masks for unvaccinated employees, visitors

Henrico County general government officials this week tightened the county’s masking policy, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant. The county now requires all unvaccinated employees and visitors to county facilities to wear masks or face-coverings at all times, according to Henrico Chief of Staff Cari Tretina. It’s also strongly recommending (but not requiring) that vaccinated employees and guests do the same, she said.
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Virginia lawmakers at odds over who controls school safety measures

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam implied at a press conference on Thursday that school divisions that don’t follow federal guidance related to COVID-19 mitigation strategies will be in violation of state law. Now, lawmakers are at odds about a state law that requires all schools to offer in-person instruction. SB 1303,...
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools proposes plan to spend $78M in federal relief funds

$78.3 million from the third round of federal emergency relief funds is slated to be spent on facilities at the campus of Virginia Randolph, which serves students for whom traditional school settings were not effective or possible. The ESSER award is a federal grant under the Coronavirus Response and Relief...
Henrico County, VA Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico now classified as ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission area

Henrico County is now classified as a “high” COVID-19 transmission area, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county had been in the “substantial” level recently, but a surge in new cases the past several days elevated it to the CDC’s highest of four transmission designations – a classification it shares with the majority of localities in the nation, as the delta variant spreads.
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico posts back-to-back days with more than 80 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time in four months, Henrico County has witnessed back-to-back days with more than 80 new COVID-19 cases. The county reported 84 new cases Tuesday and 81 Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The last time two such consecutive days occurred in Henrico was April 2-3, when 92 and 87 new cases were reported.

