08/17/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Ayman Ashraf is about to turn 13 and enter his teenage years, a tumultuous time for many but particularly for someone like Ayman who grew up as a poor Christian in Egypt where his whole community has faced systemic persecution for generations. Ayman lives with his parents and two brothers, Shady who is five years older and Steven who is five years younger. His father is the family’s primary breadwinner, working as a day laborer and also has diabetes. The life his father is living is the life that was essentially handed down to him, and it is the life that awaits Ayman. Unless there is something that can be done to break the cycles of persecution.