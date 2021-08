The global African community lost a fearless truth seeker and speaker on July 28, journalist Glen Ford, who joined the ancestors at the age of 71. We at Black Star News send our condolences to Ford’s family as well as his colleagues and friends at the Black Agenda Report (BAR), where he’d been a founding publisher. Ford’s death was announced this way by his publishing colleague and good comrade Margaret Kimberley on social media: “My dear brother Glen Ford has passed! He kept alive the highest standards of truth-telling and justice-seeking of the Black radical tradition. He was a giant in revolutionary vision, analysis and praxis! We should never forget him! @blkagendareport.”