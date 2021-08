Microsoft released a new Edge Dev build, bumping the version of the browser to 94.0.975.1. This build is the second Edge 94 build for the Dev channel and brings with it a few new improvements that are aimed at enhancing the resource management features of the offering, including changes to the sleeping tabs feature and more. The firm is also listing a few improvements being made for devs and organizations, which you can read on the blog post for this week’s release.