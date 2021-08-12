Lake County schools prepare for state’s new COVID-19 vaccination and testing order for teachers, staff
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County educational administrators are evaluating how to implement new state rules for vaccinating or regularly testing teachers and school staff for COVID-19. The California Department of Public Health on Wednesdayissued a public health order requiring all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.www.lakeconews.com
