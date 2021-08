The initial report from Oxnard when Dak Prescott left training camp practice last week was that a shoulder strain was going to keep him out of practice for a couple weeks, out of sheer precaution not to aggravate things. Yet, the following day, Prescott was out participating in practice in full pads. He wasn’t throwing, but he was going through team drills, handing the ball off to teammates and going through the motions, just not the passing motion. The Cowboys coaching staff voiced thoughts he would be back throwing in just a few days.