Obituaries

OBITUARY: Thomas “Tommy” Dwayne Morton

By Jen Haley
Posted by 
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Thomas Dwayne “Tommy” Morton, age 52 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Edgar Lee and Dorothy Marcella Sprinkle Morton. Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Leola Rochelle “Shelley” Daniel Morton; daughter, Kaylee Parker Morton of LaVergne, TN; brothers, Gary Meadows and his wife Karon of Nashville, TN, Bo Meadows of Mt. Juliet, TN, Randy Meadows, and his companion Lisa of Nashville, TN, and Eddie Lee Morton and his wife Beth of Texas; sister, Paulette White of White House, TN; many nieces, nephews, family and friends; and his Grand-Dog Lolly.

