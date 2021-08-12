Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Chisago; Douglas; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne; Todd NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Sustained northwesterly winds of around 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph can be expected this afternoon into early this evening. In addition, minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent are expected. This combination of breezy winds with low humidity values may contribute to the rapid spread of fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Check burning restrictions and heed instructions from fire weather officials.