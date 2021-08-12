Cancel
Fulton County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Pulaski by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 05:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fulton; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pulaski County in northwestern Indiana Western Fulton County in north central Indiana * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 549 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Moody, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Francesville and Medaryville around 555 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Winamac. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

