Norwich signs Greece winger Christos Tzolis from PAOK

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NORWICH, England (AP) — English Premier League club Norwich signed Greece winger Christos Tzolis to a five-year contract on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Tzolis arrives from Greek club PAOK for an undisclosed fee. He recorded 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances last season for the Thessaloniki-based club.

“It was a very good season for me and I hope to continue like this here in the Premier League,” Tzolis said in a team statement.

Canaries manager Daniel Farke said “some of the biggest teams in Europe” were also interested in signing Tzolis, who made his international debut last year.

“In his age group, Christos is probably one of the most exciting offensive players across European football,” Farke said. “He’s a young winger with lots of pace and potential.”

On Monday, Norwich signed 21-year-old US forward Josh Sargent from German team Werder Bremen.

Newly promoted Norwich hosts Liverpool on Saturday in the season opener.

