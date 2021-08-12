Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Lil Wayne on planning a festival during COVID, DaBaby's troubles and that meeting with Trump

By August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Lil Wayne admits it's been a rough couple of weeks in the Carter household for sports fandom. First, the 38-year-old rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., watched in courtside agony as his good pal Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns lost in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. "We talked after every game. It hurt to see them go down like that," Wayne said.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Biz Markie
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Hot Boys#Young Money#Tiktok#Lpb Poody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Presidential Electionhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Addresses DaBaby's Homophobic Comments & Reflects On Trump Meeting

Lil Wayne infamously lives in his own world and he doesn't really absorb much that happens around him. Last year, the legendary rapper revealed that Lil Baby is his personal favorite artist before admitting that he doesn't listen to much new music and doesn't stay up-to-date on who and what's trending. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Weezy has absolutely no idea of the backlash that DaBaby is presently facing because of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud, and thereafter.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Turk explains infamous Cash Money greeting and kissing Birdman and Lil Wayne

Cash Money Records artists Birdman, Lil Wayne and Turk received a lot of heat in the early 2000’s when they used to kiss each other on the lips as a form of greeting. Turk recently sat down with Vlad TV and discussed the gesture which caused a number of rumors to swirl at one point. The New Orleans MC stated that it was more of a Mafia greeting that was only among “family.”
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta's Music Midtown festival to pull DaBaby following remarks

ATLANTA — Rapper DaBaby will no longer be performing at Atlanta's Music Midtown festival, following backlash over what some people are calling "homophobic" remarks. The festival announced on Tuesday via Instagram and stated that they would be updating the lineup. Over the weekend, the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza's closing...
Musiczapgossip.com

KSI and Lil Wayne join forces on new single Lose

KSI and Lil Wayne have released their collaboration ‘Lose’. The ‘Holiday’ hitmaker and the US rap veteran have joined forces on the new track, which the YouTuber-turned music star has hailed as timeless. Speaking of the track, KSI said: “I can’t believe I’m actually writing this. I have a song...
Musicthesource.com

Lil Wayne Says Today’s Music ‘Lacks Some Creativity’

Lil Wayne spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his controversial meeting with President Donald Trump and the state of music today. A lot of focus is placed on singles and digital marketing on TikTok instead of an entire music collection like the industry used to do when Wayne was a teenager on Cash Money Records.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
rolling out

Lil Wayne explains why he attempted to kill himself at age 12

Lil Wayne is the latest major celebrity to give voice to the pervasive mental health dilemma that plagues America and was exacerbated during the pandemic. The hip hop heavyweight explained his own teenage turmoil to former NFL player and current sports show host Emmanuel Acho on the latter’s YouTube series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho.”
New Orleans, LAoffbeat.com

Lil Wayne headlines live-streaming UPROAR Hip Hop Festival

New Orleans own Lil Wayne will headline the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival at The Torch streamed live from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, August 13. The immersive and interactive music, arts and nightlife experience, presented by Mandolin, will also feature Young Money and friends. Fans all over the globe...
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

Drake Calls Rick Ross the Greatest Rapper Alive

Drake has shown his reverence for Rick Ross. In a clip from Drizzy's Instagram Story that began circulating online on Thursday (Aug. 12), the Toronto rapper called Rozay the "greatest rapper alive." The short video featured Ross and rising Canadian rhymer Smiley, who has a new track with the 6 God called "Over the Top."
Mental HealthPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Lil Wayne Reveals Mental Health Struggles, Childhood Suicide Attempt

Lil Wayne got candid about his struggles with mental health, opening up to Emmanuel Acho about a childhood suicide attempt. The rapper has been open about his mental health before, revealing on his song “Let It All Work Out” and on Solange’s “Mad” that he previously attempted suicide. In the past, he shared that he had accidentally shot himself in the chest as a child, though his verses on the tracks gave listeners a more full picture of what happened to a pre-teen Wayne.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"

Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy