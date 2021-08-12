Lil Wayne on planning a festival during COVID, DaBaby's troubles and that meeting with Trump

Lil Wayne infamously lives in his own world and he doesn't really absorb much that happens around him. Last year, the legendary rapper revealed that Lil Baby is his personal favorite artist before admitting that he doesn't listen to much new music and doesn't stay up-to-date on who and what's trending. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Weezy has absolutely no idea of the backlash that DaBaby is presently facing because of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud, and thereafter.