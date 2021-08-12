Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Super Bowl LV leaves lasting legacy for Seffner mom

By Sean Daly
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCi02_0bPOJGTG00

Alexia Shepard is enjoying the momentum of a life finally going in the right direction.

"I just keep chugging, chugging, chugging," the single mom of two young children says. "It feels like blessings on blessings."

Not too long ago, Shepard was out of work, a victim of the pandemic. And soon after that, she was homeless and her family was living in a car.

Shepard has since become a media darling as much for her uplifting outlook on life as for her good fortune to be blessed by Super Bowl LV.

Shepard, son Chase and daughter Harmonii Nicole are one of 19 area families to be beneficiaries of Forever 55 , a Super Bowl LV legacy grant worth $2 million of the NFL's money.

Forever 55 was run by Rob Higgins and the Super Bowl Host Committee , which partnered with such local nonprofits as Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay .

"Alexia is a living example of what can happen when we invest in families and people in need," says Metropolitan Ministries' Tim Marks.

Shepard was given a fully furnished apartment at Seffner's SabalPlace.

She now has a job at Baycare, and is studying to be a nurse.

She'd also like to do social work in the future, paying it forward and helping lift up others during their low moments.

Maybe even at Metropolitan Ministries.

"You just need that faith in yourself," says Shepard. "Just think, a year ago, we were on the streets in a shelter. And now look?"

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#American Football#Seffner#Forever 55#Metropolitan Ministries#Sabalplace#Baycare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy