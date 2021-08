Woodruff went six innings Saturday against the Giants, allowing one run on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision. Woodruff has now struck out at least eight batters three times in his last four outings. The only blemish on Woodruff's box score in this one was a solo home run by Brandon Belt in the fourth inning that squared the game at 1-1. Woodruff exited with a 2-1 lead but the Giants rallied to tie the game off Brent Suter in the ninth. The 28-year-old Woodruff boasts a 2.23 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with a 160:33 K:BB in 137.1 innings this season and is lined up for a road matchup against the Cubs in his next scheduled start.