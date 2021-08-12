This one skill can boost your hireability in any industry

Today, it is almost mandatory for businesses to have an active social media presence to increase their brand awareness and connect with their target audiences. However, given a large number of popular social media platforms, it can be difficult to develop a custom marketing strategy for each of the ones you have a presence on. Even though each platform requires a different approach appropriate to its users, there are some universal tactics that you can employ to attract the maximum number of eyeballs, expand the number of your followers, and engage with them to drive traffic to your website for conversions.