11 NJ counties have high risk of COVID-19 transmission; state reports most new cases since end of April
" Hudson County has become the latest county in New Jersey considered to have a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. The state currently has 11 counties in the high-level category. The rest are labeled as having a substantial risk. MORE: Search for a Cure COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines It comes as the state reported Wednesday its most new cases since the end of April. Just under 700 people are being treated for the virus at hospitals across the state. The CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in areas with a substantial or high risk. "
Comments / 10