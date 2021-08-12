11 NJ counties have high risk of COVID-19 transmission; state reports most new cases since end of April

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,089 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,243,932 cases and 27,941 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 908 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 224 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,827,114 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,793,625 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...