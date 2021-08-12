Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson County, NJ

11 NJ counties have high risk of COVID-19 transmission; state reports most new cases since end of April

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlP1v_0bPOGjla00

" Hudson County has become the latest county in New Jersey considered to have a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. The state currently has 11 counties in the high-level category. The rest are labeled as having a substantial risk. MORE: Search for a Cure COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines It comes as the state reported Wednesday its most new cases since the end of April. Just under 700 people are being treated for the virus at hospitals across the state.
The CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in areas with a substantial or high risk. "

Comments / 10

News 12

News 12

2K+
Followers
576
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Hudson County, NJ
Health
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Nj#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

What new COVID restrictions are likely for NJ?

With COVID now surging across the U.S. and in New Jersey, will new restrictions be coming?. Governor Phil Murphy has been vacationing at his posh Italian Villa, and is not due back in New Jersey until Thursday. It is increasingly expected when he returns he will implement new restrictions designed to curb transmissions of the dangerous Delta variant.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports Over 2,000 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,089 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,243,932 cases and 27,941 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 908 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 224 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,827,114 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,793,625 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...
Cape May County, NJ987thecoast.com

NEW JERSEY HOSPITALIZATIONS FROM COVID-19 ARE INCREASING

The number of hospitalizations from coronavirus in New Jersey are increasing. For the first time in months, New Jersey has over 800 patients with the virus who are hospitalized. The State again reported on Monday more than 1,000 new cases of the virus. Cape May County remains in a high transmission area.
Onondaga County, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Now 54 counties in New York state should wear masks indoors, CDC says (see list)

More counties in New York state have been added to the list of places where people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. That includes places with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, or 92% of U.S. counties — and 54 of New York’s 62 counties now.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple Southwestern Pennsylvania Counties Have ‘High’ COVID-19 Transmission

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local counties now have a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the Centers For Disease Control. Allegheny, Greene, Washington, Beaver, Lawrence, Armstrong and Jefferson counties each had a “high” level of transmission from Aug 8-14. According to the CDC, having a “high” COVID-19 transmission level means for every 100,000 people, there are 100 cases. Multiple local counties also had a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission during that same timeframe. “Substantial” means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people. The CDC recommends everyone, even those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 spread.
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

Wisconsin DHS: 1,391 New COVID-19 Cases Most Since February

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says one-thousand-391 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday – the most since early February. The seven-day average is back up to 854 COVID cases a day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 341 patients are in state hospitals and 106 are currently in I-C-U. So...

Comments / 10

Community Policy