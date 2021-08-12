Wall Township BOE writes letter to Gov. Murphy outlining concerns on school mask mandate
The Wall Township Board of Education wants Gov. Phil Murphy to rescind the mask mandate for school, outlining their concerns in a letter. In the letter, school board president Ralph Addonizio says local officials should make all decisions on mask mandates. Addonizio says, "Your blanket orders do not reflect what is in the best interest of the students and staff of the Wall Township Public Schools and infringe on home rule." Earlier in the year, Gov. Murphy said there would not be a statewide mask mandate, and that he would leave the choice up to individual districts. To read the full letter, click HERE.
