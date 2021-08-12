Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Wall Township BOE writes letter to Gov. Murphy outlining concerns on school mask mandate

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAa42_0bPOGJ0o00

" The Wall Township Board of Education wants Gov. Phil Murphy to rescind the mask mandate for school, outlining their concerns in a letter. In the letter, school board president Ralph Addonizio says local officials should make all decisions on mask mandates. MORE: Search for a Cure
COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines Addonizio says, “Your blanket orders do not reflect what is in the best interest of the students and staff of the Wall Township Public Schools and infringe on home rule." Earlier in the year, Gov. Murphy said there would not be a statewide mask mandate, and that he would leave the choice up to individual districts . To read the full letter, click HERE . "

Comments / 1

News 12

News 12

2K+
Followers
576
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Mandates#Cdc#Wall Township Boe#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
thelundreport.org

Oregon School District Officials 'Shocked' By Gov. Brown's Mask Mandate

In response to the delta variant of COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown has ordered the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule requiring masks for anyone in an indoor school setting this fall. Once the rule is created, it will also affect summer programming, according to ODE.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Indiana governor breaks with GOP peers, allows local mask mandates

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) broke with some of his Republican peers on Monday, telling reporters that schools implementing mask mandates are “making a wise decision when the facts warrant it.”. A number of Republican governors have issued orders in recent weeks barring schools from enforcing mask mandates despite the...
Bibb County, ALwbrc.com

Concerned parents want Bibb Co BOE to reverse mask mandate decision

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -A lot of concerned parents in Bibb County want the school board to reverse its decision to mandate face coverings in schools. The school board meeting was packed with parents holding signs that read “Unmask our kids”. A number of them telling the board that it should be up to parents to decide if they want their children wearing face masks.
Educationbogalusadailynews.com

Edwards sends letter to state superintendent, clarifying mask mandate for schools

Gov. John Bel Edwards has sent a letter to Louisiana Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley to clarify any confusion parents may have about the reinstated temporary mask mandate for K-12 students. The letter is in direct response to questions raised about exceptions to the mandate and in particular, the letter by the Louisiana attorney general that ignores the dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19 that Louisiana is currently facing with increasingly alarming case counts, hospitalizations and deaths and seeks to undermine public confidence in one of the most effective tools to combat it. At this time, children under age 12 are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but wearing a mask has proven to be one of the most effective tools we have for slowing the transmission of this virus.
Mobile County, ALutv44.com

Teachers concerned about no mask mandate in Mobile County schools

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In Mobile County Public School's back-to-school guide emailed to parents and staff Monday night, superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the district is "strongly recommending" everyone wear masks but warned a mandate could come "if the confirmed cases continue to rise." At the same time, the Alabama Department of Public Health urges everyone in school to wear a mask. On page one of the department's back-to-school guidance it states, "Require masks and social distancing to open schools safely. If these guidelines are followed, no quarantine is required when a student has been exposed." https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/cov-school-guidance-073021.pdf.
Arkansas Statewaldronnews.com

Ark. gov calls special session to lift ban on school mask mandates

The session will focus on Act 1002, a law the Republican governor signed earlier this year that prohibits state and local mask mandates. Hutchinson said he wants to amend the law to allow schools to decide their own mask policies. He said he's concerned about children under age 12 who aren't old enough to get vaccinated.
Education977wmoi.com

Gov. Pritzker Issues New Mask Mandates for Schools

Weeks after some school districts decided to make masks optional to start the year, the CDC changed its guidance on mask use. Now Illinois’ governor is mandating masks for schools and daycares, and threatening action for those that don’t comply. Some state lawmakers say a year and a half in, they should be involved, but aren’t.
East Brunswick, NJUS News and World Report

Murphy Says Mask Mandate in Schools Is 'One We Need to Make'

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Declaring that COVID-19 outbreaks will mushroom without a requirement for face coverings in classrooms, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said he is requiring students, teachers and visitors in schools to wear masks indoors when the academic year begins. “This is not an announcement...
EducationDaily Journal

Gov. Murphy to reinstate student mask mandate for upcoming school year

All K-12 students in New Jersey will be required to wear masks in schools again this fall as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase while vaccination rates fall, an official in Gov. Phil Murphy's administration confirmed Thursday. Murphy is expected to make the announcement Friday in Middlesex County, reversing...
Louisiana StateNatchitoches Times

Gov. Edwards Sends Letter to Education Supt. Dr. Cade Brumley Clarifying Temporary Mask Mandate for Louisiana K-12 Schools

Gov. Edwards Sends Letter to Education Supt. Dr. Cade Brumley Clarifying Temporary Mask Mandate for Louisiana K-12 Schools. BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards has sent a letter to Louisiana Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley to clarify any confusion parents may have about the reinstated temporary mask mandate for K-12 students. The letter is in direct response to questions raised about exceptions to the mandate and in particular, the letter by the Louisiana attorney general that ignores the dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19 that Louisiana is currently facing with increasingly alarming case counts, hospitalizations and deaths and seeks to undermine public confidence in one of the most effective tools to combat it. At this time, children under age 12 are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but wearing a mask has proven to be one of the most effective tools we have for slowing the transmission of this virus.

Comments / 1

Community Policy