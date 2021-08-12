How did the choice of ‘Jeopardy!’ host become so controversial? Here’s what went wrong

Can we have “astoundedly confusing potpourri” for $2,000, please? Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik have been announced as the two (yes, two) new hosts of Jeopardy! after a nearly year-long search for Alex Trebek’s replacement. Richards has served as Jeopardy!’s executive producer since early 2020 and previously hosted game shows such as The Pyramid and Beauty and the Geek. Bialik, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, is perhaps best known for her acting roles in The Big Bang Theory and Blossom. Richards and Bialik both had stints as guest hosts in 2021, where they were generally met with praise for their lectern abilities. Richards will start as the full-time host of “Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program” when the new season premieres in September; Bialik, however, joins as the host of Jeopardy!’s “primetime and spinoff series … as the studio looks to extend the Jeopardy! franchise to new platforms.” Richards had this to say about his divisive promotion: