Business

Fair4All Finance invests GBP 5 mln in Salad

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFair4All Finance has announced its GBP 5 million five-year investment in Salad, a social impact fintech, according to the official press release. This is the third investment from Fair4All Finance’s Affordable Credit Scale Up Programme, designed to increase the supply of fair and affordable credit for people in financially vulnerable circumstances. Salad offers two complementary products, both underpinned by innovative, proprietary technology. They use Open Banking data, rather than traditional credit scores, to lend responsibly to public sector workers that might otherwise be reliant on unaffordable payday loans. Loans are repaid either via Salary Deduction, through partnerships with employers, or by Direct Debit.

#Mln#Gbp#Investment#Credit Scores#Salad#Fintech#Fair4all Finance#Direct Debit
