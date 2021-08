The ion investment application, from Itau bank, has received a new update, the ‘Investment Aggregator’ function, according to tecnoblog.net. The solution was created within the concept of Open Banking that allows the user to view up to eight different portfolios, from different Itau accounts, in a single panel. and from other banks and brokerages. The new function is available from the end of July 2021 and arrives accompanied by new available brokerage products, allowing the user to buy and sell variable income assets, such as stocks , ETFs, and others, through the application itself.